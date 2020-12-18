DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DISH. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. 7,892,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $1,256,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

