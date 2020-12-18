Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.31 and last traded at $89.39. 851,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 180,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.