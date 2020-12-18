DREP Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One DREP token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and $2.13 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

