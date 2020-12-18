Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $4.87. Edap Tms shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 172,624 shares trading hands.

EDAP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit