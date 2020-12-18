Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $4.87. Edap Tms shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 172,624 shares trading hands.

EDAP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

