eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $105.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for eHealth’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. eHealth has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 532.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 571.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 75,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 168.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

