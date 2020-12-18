Electroneum Price Up 17% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $53.28 million and approximately $543,672.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,218,693,257 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

