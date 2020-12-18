ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

