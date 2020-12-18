Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.25. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 49,525 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

