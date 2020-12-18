EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 11% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00013237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $2.02 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,424,888 coins and its circulating supply is 938,724,877 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

