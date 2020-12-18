Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,746. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,731,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $127,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

