Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.29

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $15.37. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 35,711 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

