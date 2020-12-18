Ethereum Gold Market Cap Hits $164,158.93 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $164,158.93 and $7.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00384874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.02477410 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.