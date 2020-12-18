Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.89

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.89 and traded as low as $60.00. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 999 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

