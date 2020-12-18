Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

