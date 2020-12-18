Everex (EVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Everex has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $312,871.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00372758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.66 or 0.02467126 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

