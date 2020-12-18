Everipedia Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00134319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00775431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00167927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00384569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00124103 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,515,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,537,203,677 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, BigONE and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.