EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of EVN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EVNVY remained flat at $$3.59 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EVN has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private households and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

