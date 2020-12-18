EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.40

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 2314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Barclays raised EVN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private households and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

