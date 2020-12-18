Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.45

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.45 and last traded at $95.30, with a volume of 37356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

