FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $7.50. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 3,850 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FalconStor Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor virtual tape library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor continuous data protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor network storage server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit