FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $7.50. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 3,850 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FalconStor Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor virtual tape library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor continuous data protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor network storage server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

