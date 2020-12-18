Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 35.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. Ferro has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.78 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

