Fetch.ai (FET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.39 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $46.51 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including BitAsset, Bitbns, KuCoin and MXC. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinsuper, BiKi, Binance, Hotbit, BitMax, MXC, BitAsset, IDEX, Coinall, KuCoin, Bitrabbit, Korbit, Dcoin, HitBTC, Bitbns and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

