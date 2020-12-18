Financial Analysis: Isoray (NYSE:ISR) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -190.68% Isoray -34.32% -58.76% -38.66%

10.3% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Isoray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CVR Medical and Isoray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Isoray 0 1 1 0 2.50

Isoray has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.93%. Given Isoray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Isoray is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and Isoray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A Isoray $9.68 million 4.05 -$3.45 million ($0.05) -9.00

Isoray has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Isoray beats CVR Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

