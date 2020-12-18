FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.69

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 1266345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FireEye by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 203.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in FireEye by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,664 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

