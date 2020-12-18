FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.69

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 1266345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FireEye by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 203.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in FireEye by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,664 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.
