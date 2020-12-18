First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.53

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.53 and traded as high as $21.98. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 839,088 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,416,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,159,000 after buying an additional 7,401,957 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 839.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 117,403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 3,042,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after acquiring an additional 113,750 shares in the last quarter.

