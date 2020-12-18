FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FirstCash by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FirstCash by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after acquiring an additional 416,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCFS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $73.44. 4,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

