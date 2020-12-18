FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 1%

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.29. 372,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 917,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUNR. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,025,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 57,251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

