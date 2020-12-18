FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 1%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.29. 372,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 917,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUNR. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,025,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 57,251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit