FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.33 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $45,061.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

