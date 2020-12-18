Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Critical Survey

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Flux Power alerts:

This table compares Flux Power and AMCI Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13%

Flux Power has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flux Power and AMCI Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than AMCI Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and AMCI Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 8.00 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -4.03 AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A

AMCI Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats AMCI Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

About AMCI Acquisition

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.