Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 6.3%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.08. 3,497,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,726,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,608 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,160 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.