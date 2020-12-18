Fountain (FTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,495.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Fountain has a total market cap of $555,572.67 and $2,495.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00137433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00772189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00200511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00123958 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

