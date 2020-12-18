Frank P. Patafio Sells 4,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.22 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $649.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.