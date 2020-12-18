Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 2,145,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 464,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

