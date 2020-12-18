Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,274.29

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,274.29 and traded as high as $1,370.00. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) shares last traded at $1,362.90, with a volume of 48,846 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,277.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,153.17.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

