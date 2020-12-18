FUTURAX One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,676.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a market cap of $5,933.75 and $1,676.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00058515 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005075 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

