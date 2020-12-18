General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.43. 35,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

