General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. 64,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,640. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

