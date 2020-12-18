General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $59.25. 46,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

