Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. 1,724,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,782. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

