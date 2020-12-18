Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.65

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Glanbia in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

