Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) Insider Buys A$29,999.06 in Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.06 ($21,427.90).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.95.

Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

