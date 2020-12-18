Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.96

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and traded as high as $13.07. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 561,429 shares traded.

The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

