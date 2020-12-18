GlobalBoost-Y One Day Trading Volume Tops $33,066.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $827,227.79 and approximately $33,066.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,722.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.89 or 0.02829296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00467199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.24 or 0.01352126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00686809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00326398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00079506 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

