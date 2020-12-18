Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 2,581,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,097,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
