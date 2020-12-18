Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 2,581,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,097,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

