Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP James Eric Mcpartland Sells 7,055 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,357. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

