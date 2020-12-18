GoByte (GBX) Hits One Day Volume of $4,595.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $232,043.91 and approximately $4,595.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001665 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 8,962,977 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.