Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $12,028.69 and $4,116.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

