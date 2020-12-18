Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $461,242.64 and $6,864.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00468570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.