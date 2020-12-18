Graphcoin (GRPH) Tops One Day Volume of $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00110625 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

