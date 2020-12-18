Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.00

Shares of Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of -1.11.

About Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.

